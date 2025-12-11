Coby’s Desk
To My Students, at Semester’s End
A Poem
Dec 11
Coby Dolloff
maybe it WAS that damn phone
against "neutral" tools!
Dec 8
Coby Dolloff
Coby Dolloff and A. A. Kostas (try to) Tell an Adventure Story
the most ambitious collab of our generation
Dec 4
Coby Dolloff
and
A. A. Kostas
November 2025
How To Grow Your Substack Following (From A PRO) 📈💰🤯
JUST CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT
Nov 24
Coby Dolloff
August 2025
10 Classroom Commandments
Rules give room for good things to run wild.
Aug 21
Coby Dolloff
Confessions of a Hypocritical Wendell Berry Reader
How nice it sounds to finally put down root. . .
Aug 14
Coby Dolloff
July 2025
Steinbeck, Aristotle, and the Language of Sports
Two excavations
Published on Dwelling
Jul 29
June 2025
The Comic Faith of O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The Coen Brothers lead us to laugh, question, and believe.
Published on THE DIM GLASS: on film
Jun 29
The Third Space Revival
A cafe, a cathedral, and a kingdom
Published on Inkwell
Jun 20
Where Two are Gathered
perhaps we are not the first to recognize who sits among us when the bread is broken
Jun 9
Coby Dolloff
Faith Like a Jackal
a meditation on faith and life and death
Jun 5
Coby Dolloff
May 2025
An Inquiry Concerning the Laughter of the Heavens
What if it's too loud for us to hear?
May 23
Coby Dolloff
