The following is a guest article from Patrick Etcheverry, a talented friend and colleague who is new to Substack. I would tell you why you need to subscribe to him, but I think the essay speaks for itself.

- CD

Was George Bailey born good, or was doing good something imposed upon him?

The hero of Frank Capra’s classic film It’s A Wonderful Life is an angst-ridden modern standing in stark relief against the film’s nostalgia–drenched setting. If George was born anything, it would be as his father says — “older.” He is both blessed and cursed with an acute sense of how things are. And he wants to be elsewhere, his ambition also acute. He promises to “[shake] the dust of this crummy little town off my feet and see the world.” Yet he breaks these promises. He stays, and all the angst in the world is unable to overcome his sense of duty and place. Why?

Call it societal grace, if you will. The mores and sentiments of the Bedford Falls that George grows up in produce a world centered on everyday folks in old-fashioned community. The eternally selfish villain Henry Potter lurks as a constant threat to these mores, but George’s dad Peter Bailey represents the stand for their preservation. Even the cigarette advertisements (“ask dad – he knows!”) reinforce the inherited wisdom of how things are done.

George’s wife Mary is especially full of this grace. While a fully-fledged human character, she serves as an embodiment of classic feminine ideals of wife and mother and broader ideals of home and place. Postmodern eyebrows may rise over being told her fate as unmarried librarian is a tragic one in the Pottersville reality. Yet we should note that Pottersville does not seem especially keen on libraries. In Bedford Falls, Mary has greater individual standing, agency and impact in her community. As we come to see, this is largely because George gives her a community to stand in.

He does this by a practical implementation of ideals — a private marshalling of the dreams of the working American family. He cultivates a capitalism of community, rather than seizing the levers of governmental power and benevolence. But the levers of economic power pose a danger too. Capra’s stance appears to be that capitalism is a useful tool but a hellish religion — a religion in which Potter reigns as high priest, pursuing naked power and total control while preaching a deceptive creed of austere self-reliance.

Potter barely exaggerates when he lays out the facts of George Bailey’s life and offers him a prominent part in his elite machine. George truly has missed his ship of Randian economic and personal self-actualization. His altruism and loyalty win over his ambition, over the idea of maximizing his value and even over the immediate comfort of those around him. The best of both worlds, it appears, is not an option.

Certainly, George’s altruism and loyalty can appear to stem from some malevolent grip of insipid sentiment. Even if that is so (and I’d argue it isn’t), George is not a passive victim. He rails, even physically, against all the embodiments of the force that keeps him what he is: the town, Mary, and the life, home, and family he builds with her. Repeatedly, however, he gives in to these forces. He freely chooses to continue letting his life be one of service to those in it, even to the point of reckless sacrifice of life. Why? George Bailey actually loves the life he has built, he just hates that he has been the one to build it.

For much of the film, things are rather bleak. George angstily does the right thing against his own interests and time and again he suffers the consequences. Yet, at the end, the picture changes. Atlas shrugs, and his world rushes to hold him up.

George Bailey’s arc is finally resolved through literal divine intervention, after the mediation of friends and family as well as his own pseudo-Passion sequence: the bar is Gethsemane, the bridge a misguided Calvary, Pottersville the descent into Hell with divinely comic guide, followed by resurrection to life anew. Through all this, George learns that the point of life is in the living. Even if hardship comes from doing right, right is wonderful, and those who sow in tears shall reap in joy. George is ready to face even unjust prison with joyous abandon, because he has come face to face with his purpose — and with the reason for everything he has been and done thus far. The point is not whether George Bailey was born or made good. He was born to cultivate and experience goodness, as we all are.

Richard Cohen, writing for Salon in 2010, also had the pulse on how rich and frankly dark “It’s A Wonderful Life” is. His major point, “Pottersville is where we live…As much in Capra’s time as in our own” has been instrumental in the way I view the film, which only achieved its mass popularity as postwar America continued on its often harsh course. The film’s ending, with its multicultural show of generosity and Christian goodwill, feels right to viewers. This is not only in an internal mythical and thematic sense, as a just reward for someone like George Bailey. Rather, the ending feels right precisely because it portrays what seldom happens in our own world. The ending is tragic in that it is an indictment. Capra is not telling us it will all be alright. He is exhorting his audience that much is amiss and we must make our world one that rushes to lift up our George Baileys.

As we watch the film this season, be it for the upteenth time or the first of many, may we take that inspiration and carry it forward — Christmas and beyond.

