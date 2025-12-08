If you do not take the distinction between good and bad very seriously, then it is easy to say that anything you find in this world is a part of God. But, of course, if you think some things really bad, and God really good, then you cannot talk like that. You must believe that God is separate from the world and that some of the things we see in it are contrary to His will. Confronted with a cancer or a slum the Pantheist can say, “If you could only see it from the divine point of view, you would realize that this also is God.” The Christian replies, “Don’t talk damned nonsense.” - C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity

The Road Not Taken

Earlier today, I came across a VERY popular article from a bright and talented Substack writer named monzie ★, entitled “The Flip Phone Fantasy Won’t Save You.”

The substance and conclusion of the article I do not disagree with that strongly.

It argued that the ills of us moderns (isolation, disconnection, and disenchantment, among them) will not be solved simply by ridding oneself of the evil smartphone and instead getting a beautiful, nostalgic flip phone.

Sure.

The heart of my disagreement is less with the article itself and more with its title, its initial premise, and some of the replies I received when questioning it — and with the overall line of argumentation these collectively represent.

The article begins:

All of my friends are talking about ditching our iPhones for flip phones—and so am I. But for the past two years or so, that’s all it’s ever amounted to: talk. And if I’m being honest, I don’t think any of us will actually make the leap. Because what we really want isn’t fewer apps—it’s fewer expectations.

Of course our phones are not the issue in and of themselves. Of course the smartphone is not — as such — the ultimate root problem.

But that’s a strawman; I don’t think I know anyone who thinks the phone is the problem, and we are just unwitting victims.

Rather, I have serious doubts about whether we are able to get at the deeper issues the author prescribes (loneliness, existential dread, and what have you) while we remain constantly glued to devices literally wired to monopolize our attention.

The argument deployed in the first half of the article is essentially, “I am not satisfied with my use of the smartphone — or at least with the loneliness and disconnection of my modern life. But since there must be deeper things at play than the phone itself, I am going to argue that getting rid of the smartphone is not a viable solution — or at least not one we will ever take.”

But how could you know whether it is a viable step when you start with the assumption that you will never take it? How could a person who admittedly has never walked the road advise us as to whether the road is worth taking?

The Upshot

Worse still is the argument that I have received from a few friends in the replies (and that Josh Nadeau and others have dealt with more frequently and more convincingly than I have).

This argument essentially boils down to tHe pHOne iS jUsT a NeUtraAl ToOl!!!

The tool is neutral — so the argument goes — and therefore how dare we encourage one another toward or away from the use of any given tool, since all tools, being neutral, can be used for good.

This is, in Lewis’s words, damned nonsense.

The idea that all tools are neutral is likely the most damning (and most successful) lie the devil has given our generation.

It is a half-truth, which is much worse and more dangerous than an outright lie.

Of course, all good things belong to God. If we need a lesson on Augustian concepts of evil, I’ll save that for another post.

But not all things are profitable; not all things build up.

the patron saint of neutral tools (thanks, @Hannah Lang)

The question is not whether, at root, at bottom, down there SOMEWHERE the raw metaphysical material this tool or this thing or this activity is made from is, in fact, good and made by God.

The answer is obviously yes.

But the same question (and answer) can be applied to artificial intelligence, guns, fentanyl, and atomic bombs.

Which makes it pretty obvious that while talking about how all of these are neutral tools may in some sense may be true, it does not provide a particularly helpful paradigm for considering whether the use of said tools is good or helpful for my life.

Tools are absolutely never truly neutral. All tools shape us somehow, whether we realize it or not. We would do well to choose tools that shape us toward what we want to become, rather than away from it. This is basically the entire point of The Lord of The Rings.

To quote Luke Lawrence drawing from O. Alan Noble:

Tools are neutral, sure (maybe), if we view them within a certain very limited frame, but we’re fooling ourselves when we pretend they aren’t designed with certain tendencies “baked in.” We know they’ve been designed to prey on certain human tendencies, for example — dopamine rushes, various insecurities, etc. The intentions behind a thing’s design should — and, I’d argue, must — factor into our analysis of any given technological development. It matters that things are not just “stuff” we violently inscribe meaning upon. We are not the Judge to the world’s Kid. Nor is our world a neutral physical plane which we mold according to our perceptions. (Descartes is not welcome here.) Rather, if the world was created by the Christian God, then the cosmos is inherently meaningful. We do well when we recognize this and act accordingly. Our phones are not necessarily the one ring, but they certainly aren’t neutral either. This is not because phones are inherently the worst things ever, but rather because they were made by fallen humans existing in a created order in which nothing is neutral, nothing is mute, including the full gamut of man’s makings.

Oppenheimer finding out that atomic bombs are just neutral tools

A much more helpful paradigm for our relationship with technology comes from Wendell Berry (and I paraphrase here):

What level of virtue is required to use this tool well? If I do not have that level of virtue, I will not use the tool.

When it comes to our smartphones, I doubt very many of us are fully honest with ourselves about the answer to that question.

And until we are, let’s not pretend we can skip the easy levels of the game and get straight to the underlying issues.

If you have always had a smartphone (and you are a person who feels chained to it), how can you know whether getting rid of it could be a helpful step toward restoring your agency and humanity?

Who knows what could happen if you got rid of it? Doing so might just be the first step into a beautiful, new world — or, rather, into the beautiful old, world all around us. Or it might not!

But if you don’t try, you will truly never know.

king Theodin thinking about how his issue goes much deeper and therefore cannot be helped just by ceasing to listen to this Wormtongue fellow

An Example

A couple months back, I switched to a Wisephone.

It has not saved me. It has not healed me. It has been a far-from-perfect experience.

There are some major inconveniences. I still kinda hate being the “green bubble” guy. I hate missing out on group Facetimes.

There have certainly been, too, ways in which the thing is (and I am) still more connected to the Matrix-Machine-industrial complex than I’d like it to be.

If anything, it has made me more aware of just how plugged into the matrix of unreality I was and still am. The itch to pull out my laptop and check my Substack notifications is strong — and telling.

If anything, it has become clear that my next step (if there is such a step) will be toward a fully dumb phone rather than back to the magical, near-inescapable world of the iPhone.

But it has been amazing to me to see what a difference this (small, half-hearted) change has made for me — in my screen time, in my responsiveness to friends, in my willingness to read and write, in my ability to attend to the real.

I am no paragon of virtue here. I wish that I had the virtue required to use a smartphone well. Maybe you do. To hear a sweeter song is better than to tie oneself to the mast. But to tie oneself to the mast is better than to run aground among the Sirens.

And tying oneself to the mast may be necessary, for some of us, to relearn to hear the sweeter song that is already playing all around us.

Odysseus forgetting that the Siren Song is a neutral tool

An Appeal

Wendell Berry has become one of the only true prophets of our generation by doing the exact things that “should” have absolutely destroyed his ability to “impact” the modern world — moving from NYC to a rural Kentucky farm, never buying a computer, plodding out out-of-touch stories and essays on a typewriter. Whoever wishes to save his life should lose it.

I wrote Wendell a letter earlier this year. That he replied in less than a week is itself telling.

I will leave much of what he said between him, myself, and the Good Lord. But I will share one piece of advice that has stuck with me. In response to some of my questions about how to practically implement his ideas about limits and more human ways of living in today’s world, he replied:

Stop somewhere. . . Foreswear the endless mobility of the modern world.

Paul Kingsnorth shares similar advice in Against the Machine. Retaining a human life today is less about where you draw a particular line; it is more about whether you are willing to draw a line somewhere — and to keep it.

We are often so busy arguing about where exactly to put the line, or squabbling over principles about how all technology is technically neutral and created by God etc. etc. that we fail to ever look ourselves in the mirror — and instead find ourselves constantly swept into whatever the larger culture is going, without ever getting to decide whether that is, indeed, a place we want to go.

I don’t know what drawing a line might look like for you personally. It might look like screen time limits. It might look like a dumbed-down smartphone. It might look like chucking your phone into the Pacific Ocean and becoming a luddite monk.

But what I do know is that you will NOT know what might await you on the other side of the line if you never try drawing it.

“Don’t bother about choosing the red or blue pill. As someone who has never left the Matrix myself, I can assure you that things will definitely remain the same on the other side either way.”

I’ll end with a paraphrase of G.K. Chesterton:

The ideal of a simpler, more limited, more human life (perhaps without smartphones!) has not been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult — and left untried.

