Eugène Burnand, Peter and John Running to the Tomb

Solvitur Ambulando II

“It is solved by walking,”

St Augustine used to say,

and I think I know now what he meant.

He meant, at first, I think,

to take a damn walk,

and that’s probably all he meant

at the time.

But once he got going,

putting one foot in front of the other,

the warm, African breeze in his hair,

he probably had an idea of

what to do next.

He probably walked past

that old pear tree tree he used to rob,

and decided he needed to Confess.

And then, as he took the restless steps

that led to the whole “restless hearts” thing,

he realized that this whole affair

was a pretty good image for all of life.

He just had to put one foot

in front of the other,

taking a step forward

into God-knows-what

and letting the road rise to meet him.

That’s the way I imagine it,

anyway.

