Solvitur Ambulando II
“It is solved by walking,”
St Augustine used to say,
and I think I know now what he meant.
He meant, at first, I think,
to take a damn walk,
and that’s probably all he meant
at the time.
But once he got going,
putting one foot in front of the other,
the warm, African breeze in his hair,
he probably had an idea of
what to do next.
He probably walked past
that old pear tree tree he used to rob,
and decided he needed to Confess.
And then, as he took the restless steps
that led to the whole “restless hearts” thing,
he realized that this whole affair
was a pretty good image for all of life.
He just had to put one foot
in front of the other,
taking a step forward
into God-knows-what
and letting the road rise to meet him.
That’s the way I imagine it,
anyway.
I now want "take a damn walk" framed in my house
This was a delight to read.