JMW Turner - Oxford

Campus in January

A gift — to see a place, yourself unseen.

These halls and plazas, soon to teem with life

instead, in silence, wait. Such silence waits upon

us all, should we for but a moment drift

beneath the weight of winter’s light; and pause

to hear it, silent, sing.

Forget the voyeur’s shame; forget yourself,

and watch the weary world sprawl out at last to sleep.

It’s sweet to hear the silence when one knows

the note of resolution comes;

sweet to empty for the filling; sweet

to endure winter with hope of spring.

Sweet — it could be — even death, to face

when sure such cold is not the last embrace.

Share