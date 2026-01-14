Campus in January
a poem
Campus in January
A gift — to see a place, yourself unseen.
These halls and plazas, soon to teem with life
instead, in silence, wait. Such silence waits upon
us all, should we for but a moment drift
beneath the weight of winter’s light; and pause
to hear it, silent, sing.
Forget the voyeur’s shame; forget yourself,
and watch the weary world sprawl out at last to sleep.
It’s sweet to hear the silence when one knows
the note of resolution comes;
sweet to empty for the filling; sweet
to endure winter with hope of spring.
Sweet — it could be — even death, to face
when sure such cold is not the last embrace.