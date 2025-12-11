Coby’s Desk

Coby’s Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Noah Garrick's avatar
Jay Noah Garrick
5d

I like how close the voice of the poem is to the reader, here. It gives off a very tender feeling. Great work. Thanks for posting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Coby Dolloff
Paul Lanigan's avatar
Paul Lanigan
5d

You are gifted with such an amazing balance of depth, humor, companionship, and eternity. Proud of you as always, my friend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Coby Dolloff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture