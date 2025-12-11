The following is a short poem I composed this week, reflecting on the close of the academic term.

To My Students, at Semester’s End

What I have, I have given to you —

attempted to give, anyway.

For what do I have that is mine —

that has not been given before

to me?

It has slipped through my fingers, at times.

At times, I have failed entirely

in the passing.

I have but a bit of bread;

a couple of fish, perhaps.

But I have hoped that they might multiply

with the giving.

I have hope still yet —

that, in better hands,

they might feed the masses.

Share