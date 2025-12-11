To My Students, at Semester’s End
A Poem
The following is a short poem I composed this week, reflecting on the close of the academic term.
To My Students, at Semester’s End
What I have, I have given to you —
attempted to give, anyway.
For what do I have that is mine —
that has not been given before
to me?
It has slipped through my fingers, at times.
At times, I have failed entirely
in the passing.
I have but a bit of bread;
a couple of fish, perhaps.
But I have hoped that they might multiply
with the giving.
I have hope still yet —
that, in better hands,
they might feed the masses.
I like how close the voice of the poem is to the reader, here. It gives off a very tender feeling. Great work. Thanks for posting this.
You are gifted with such an amazing balance of depth, humor, companionship, and eternity. Proud of you as always, my friend!