Coby’s Desk

Coby’s Desk

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Understanding Life Backwards

(while living it forwards)
Coby Dolloff's avatar
Coby Dolloff
Jul 20, 2026

It’s truly an honor to be featured in a profile from the folks at Christopher Perrin’s Humanitas Institute.

I was particularly impressed by the countless hours of filming and editing that went into a 3-minute profile of a normal dude like me. To love, I think, is to see something as its true self — as all that it is and can be. I feel that I was a recipient of a labor of love here.

It was also sweet to reflect on my own story — the blessing of the work I get to do at Pepperdine University and the countless guides and texts who have helped shape my life thus far.

“Life can only be understood backwards; it has to be lived forwards!”

Humanitas is doing something phenomenal in making the riches of classical education available to broader audiences.

Please check out their work!

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