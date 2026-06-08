The Creative Temperament
on the cost of greatness
The Creative Temperament
Steinbeck used to remove the erasers from all his pencils.
Twenty-four of them shed of the penitent rubber and sharpened to readiness,
he would line them up and throw them to the side one by one,
as each played its sacral role in appeasement of the Muse.
These furious appointments with the insatiate deity,
they say, left pencil-shavings across the whole worn desk of his life:
children strewn and swept into waste-baskets,
women tossed aside when no longer suitably sharp for the task at hand.
Sometimes I wish I never heard
of the trees whose death was the life of this book I love.
Yet I cherish the story still —
perhaps more so, knowing its cost.
Ever since you wrote so movingly about that movie about ping pong (ugh.... the name escapes me) and how that desire to be great ultimately consumes, I've thought about it a lot. I know several people like this and it's soooo painful to watch their life and how self centered and myopic they are, esp to their kids.
love this. I recently read William Souder’s biography of Steinbeck, Mad at the World and I’ve been turning the tension of his life and his work over in mind a lot. You captured those thoughts in a way lovelier way!