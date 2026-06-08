The Creative Temperament

Steinbeck used to remove the erasers from all his pencils.

Twenty-four of them shed of the penitent rubber and sharpened to readiness,

he would line them up and throw them to the side one by one,

as each played its sacral role in appeasement of the Muse.

These furious appointments with the insatiate deity,

they say, left pencil-shavings across the whole worn desk of his life:

children strewn and swept into waste-baskets,

women tossed aside when no longer suitably sharp for the task at hand.

Sometimes I wish I never heard

of the trees whose death was the life of this book I love.

Yet I cherish the story still —

perhaps more so, knowing its cost.

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