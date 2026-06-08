Coby’s Desk

Coby’s Desk

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Pastor Sierra Ward's avatar
Pastor Sierra Ward
5d

Ever since you wrote so movingly about that movie about ping pong (ugh.... the name escapes me) and how that desire to be great ultimately consumes, I've thought about it a lot. I know several people like this and it's soooo painful to watch their life and how self centered and myopic they are, esp to their kids.

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Kaitlyn Libby's avatar
Kaitlyn Libby
5d

love this. I recently read William Souder’s biography of Steinbeck, Mad at the World and I’ve been turning the tension of his life and his work over in mind a lot. You captured those thoughts in a way lovelier way!

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