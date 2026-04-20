J.M.W. Turner — The Fighting Temeraire, Tugged to Her Last Berth to be Broken Up (1838)

Somehow it all is sweeter now

in knowing its fragility,

even in the hypothetical.

The warmth of one leg crossed over the other —

the tenderness and

temporariness

of flesh and bone.

I savor the sound of a friend’s voice —

a voice memo recounting a first date —

the anticipation, the awkwardness,

the humor and the joy and the shyness,

the hopes drawn up

and the hopes fulfilled —

and these with a girl I had once had hopes for, myself.

But for now,

I want less.

For now I feel the conviviality,

the connection, the thing eternally

between two human beings in time —

even in the mere, wholly electric ghost

of a voice I know well;

for now, that’s all I need.

If, indeed, the revolution comes,

and our inefficiencies are at last

solved (that is, eradicated)

for good —

if we are indeed a stepping stone

along a path to God-knows-what,

it may be an evolution,

but it will be a loss.

So, friends —

If the robots do come for us,

Let us leave them with one last trick.

Let them find us doing that which will, to them,

remain insoluble, though though all vain prophecies have passed away

and the slope of computing speed regresses to infinity;

that which will remain, to them

an eternal object of confusion and mystery

(as, indeed, it remains to us).

Let us love the things

that might be lost,

and in so doing,

perhaps we may —

in some inexplicable, inscrutable way —

save them.

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