Marty Supreme is the much-discussed recent blockbuster from A24 and Josh Safdie. It tells the story of Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), a fictional rising star on the early-1950s New York table tennis scene. It will likely win Timmy an Oscar.

There’s been no shortage of takes on the film, many of them positive (it currently sits at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes). But I’ve witnessed a proliferation of takes recently that malign the thing for some combination of directorial self-absorption, lack of traditional plot structure, annoyance with Marty’s character, and what have you. The criticisms often go something like:

There is little to no redemption in Marty’s universe.

The pacing is absurd and the editorial choices are, at times, absurdly self-congratulatory.

The plot is something of an anti-story.

Marty is an insufferable narcissist.

Yes, sure, yes, and absolutely. But reading such takes, I wanted to grab my laptop by the shoulders and scream out that’s the entire POINT!!!

People who complain about the deranged narcissism of Marty (that comes through the film both textually and subtextually) remind me of students and colleagues who can’t stomach Notes from Underground because the Underground Man is such a neurotic, insufferable person.

When people voice this objection, I always have two thoughts:

The whole point is how insufferable he is. The book is a descent into the abyss. If you can’t relate to him even a little bit (and feel the accompanying sting of conviction), you must simply be a far better/healthier person than I am. I don’t mean this with an ounce of sarcasm. You must be way better.

I had a conversation with a good friend the other day, another literary type who is as good or better a writer as I am. She asked,

“Do you have any of that tortured artist thing in you where you feel like if you don’t get out there and make something ‘significant’ of yourself artistically, your life will feel like something of a failure?” “--- Honestly, yeah. You?” “Honestly, not really. I just want to live a good life.” I couldn’t help but be kind of floored and think, “wow, that’s just so healthy.”

But if you’re more like myself than like my friend, you may find Marty Supreme a necessary, cautionary tale.

Of course, Marty is a narcissistic jackass. He is, for most of the film, a terrible, selfish human being. He readily sacrifices the needs or wants of others for his own. With an unshakeable arrogance and a sense of almost divine calling, he pursues his dream of table tennis greatness with undying fervor. He is the true embodiment of Henley’s lonesome narrator:

It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

This kind of deranged narcissist is not new. In some (sad) sense it is a personality type that seems to come part and parcel with athletic (if not any kind of) greatness, as anyone who’s watched The Last Dance or knows anything about the life of Tiger Woods knows.

Michael Jordan famously claimed well into his 50s that he could beat any active player in the NBA in 1-on-1. Which, from one angle, is kinda dope. But from another, is really, really sad.

Of course, for someone who views life this way, the whole world descends into a kind of cold, unforgiving, Hellish mirror-maze we see in the film. Again, very Dostoevsky.

But what makes Marty’s story uniquely compelling is the selection of table tennis, in particular, as his obsessive pursuit of choice.

Throughout his journey, you are tempted to sympathize with him. He really is one of the greatest table tennis players in the world. He really does have a chance at winning the world championships, becoming the face of the game, and putting the sport on the map. And who among us, if offered the chance at that level of greatness in almost any realm of society, wouldn’t at least be tempted by it?

Marty sees table tennis as his calling.

And this is an attitude that, in many sports films in particular, has been treated as sacrosanct. Who can forget the most spellbinding scene in Chariots of Fire, when Olympic sprinter Eric Liddell rebuffs his sister’s insistence that he should forget this whole running business and focus solely on his Christian missionary work in China:

“I know God made me for a purpose, and that purpose is China. But he also made me fast — and when I run, I feel his pleasure.”

Marty has a parallel (if not as gracious) conversation with his lover that was, for me, the most show-stopping portion of the film. In a stunning monologue from Chalamet (and a heartbreaking scene for the audience), Marty tells off the one character who has been loyal to him throughout the whole of the film — the girl who has “been trying to pin him down ever since we were kids.” She, in his mind, attaches herself to him because she has no greater sense of calling or identity of her own:

I want to tell you something and it’s not intended to be mean. I have a purpose. You don’t. And if you think that’s some kind of blessing it’s not. It puts me at a huge life disadvantage. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through… and with that obligation comes sacrifice. My life is the product of the choices I’ve been forced to make to see this specific thing through. Yours is the result of, what?, just making it up as you go along? That’s how you are. It’s not how I am.

This monologue floored me in the theatre, sending me directly into a state of confession.

God — if I haven’t said that to people, I’ve come close, and I’ve certainly thought it. And what an absurd, ridiculous little idiot I am for doing so.

And the genius of it is that you do genuinely sympathize with Marty — with his springing, Gatsby-like, “from the Platonic ideal of himself.”

And yet, you can’t get rid of that little voice in the back of your head that keeps on saying —

But it’s just ping-pong!

It’s just flipping ping-pong.

Not that there’s anything wrong with ping-pong. And, further, not that there’s anything wrong with being really good at ping-pong.

As my friend Lansing Brown put it in a deceptively whimsical, prescient little poem the other day:

Everyone is the king Of something I suppose A right to rule a thing A rule to then impose The king of bar trivia In La Paz Bolivia The king of always dating Girls named Olivia The king of pencil sharpening In classroom 204 The king of indoor larping On his apartment’s 19th floor The king of juggling The king of joggling The king of smuggling The king of woggling We can all be kings Of our own domains So don’t be mad you cannot sing Be glad you’re royally insane

There is nothing wrong per se about finding joy in these little giftings and interests. In fact, there is probably something very right about it. If every Englishman’s home is his castle, then every Englishman must be, by rights, a king.

I quite enjoy being somewhat of a meme king of a very niche, particular corner of Substack. I quite enjoy the little book club I lead with my friends, and the particular life and ethos it has taken on. I think if you’re a teacher, and you

There is a part of me that wants to be a truly great writer someday. I have a long way to go.

But we have to remember that these things are, in a real sense, just ping-pong.

The problem arises when ping-pong becomes Marty’s obsession and his god. Gods demand sacrifice. Eventually, they demand all.

The problem arises when we, in a self-deceiving sleight-of-hand, mistake our small, silly, lovable little corner of the world for being the world.

Our man Chesterton is prescient here: “The evil of pride consists in being out of proportion with the universe.”

In “The Weight of Glory,” C.S. Lewis talks (helpfully) about the distinction between first and second things:

The woman who makes a dog the centre of her life loses, in the end, not only her human usefulness and dignity but even the proper pleasure of dog-keeping. The man who makes alcohol his chief good loses not only his job but his palate and all power of enjoying the earlier (and only pleasurable) levels of intoxication. It is a glorious thing to feel for a moment or two that the whole meaning of the universe is summed up in one woman—glorious so long as other duties and pleasures keep tearing you away from her. But clear the decks and so arrange your life (it is sometimes feasible) that you will have nothing to do but contemplate her, and what happens? Of course this law has been discovered before, but it will stand re-discovery. It may be stated as follows: every preference of a small good to a great, or partial good to a total good, involves the loss of the small or partial good for which the sacrifice is made. . . . You can’t get second things by putting them first. You get second things only by putting first things first.

This is where Eric Liddell is, though parallel, markedly different from Marty Mauser. He has first things first, and so can enjoy second things. Let’s examine his famous line again:

“I know God made me for a purpose, and that purpose is China. But he also made me fast — and when I run, I feel his pleasure.”

It is because he knows his true purpose that Liddell can feel, through running, the pleasure of God. It is the one who loses his life who saves it. “Aim at Heaven,” Lewis quips elsewhere, “and get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and get neither.”

Marty Supreme functions, in some ways, as this generation’s Fight Club. The pro(or an)tagonist of the latter voices the complaint of a generation:

We’ve all been raised on television to believe that one day we’d all be millionaires, and movie gods, and rock stars. But we won’t. And we’re slowly learning that fact. And we’re very, very pissed off.

Our own generation is not much different. The tools have changed, but the problem has not. We’ve been raised on social media to believe we’d all be influencers and heroes. We all think that we’re special. We all feel that we are, in fact, the main character.

So if Marty doesn’t shatter our illusions about heroism, it at least forces us to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Perhaps if we can for once stop trying to get ultimate meaning out of money or fame or relationships or theor the idea of being a writer — trying to get ultimate meaning out of ping-pong — we can actually slow down and enjoy the game.

Perhaps when we are willing to see the absurdity of our little kingdoms — see them for what they are and give them up (or at least give up our false ideals of them) we receive them back as they were meant to be — smaller, sillier, infinitely more enjoyable.

This is basically the entire message of the book of Ecclesiastes. Ping-pong, ping-pong, all is ping-pong!

There is one other literary parallel I couldn’t get out of my head over the course of Marty Supreme: T.S. Eliot’s narrator J. Alfred Prufrock, perhaps the patron saint of sensitive young men.

Throughout the poem, Prufrock obsesses over the social minutiae of his life at a party, paralyzed and unable to join a conversation, to say just what he means, to “roll the universe into a ball, into some overwhelming question” — that is, to take any kind of decisive, free-will action that could go well or could go badly.

Rather than living his life, he romanticizes it in the worst of ways, unable to rise to meet the great (imagined) stakes of existence.

Near the end of the poem, in what on the surface reads as a moment of hopelessness, Prufrock concludes:

No! I am not Prince Hamlet, nor was meant to be; Am an attendant lord, one that will do To swell a progress, start a scene or two, Advise the prince; no doubt, an easy tool, Deferential, glad to be of use, Politic, cautious, and meticulous; Full of high sentence, but a bit obtuse; At times, indeed, almost ridiculous— Almost, at times, the Fool.

But in what is ostensibly Prufrock’s decision to despair, I can never help but think — if you squint at the poem just a little bit — what a relief!

From just a slightly different angle, these are lines not of despair but of celebration. Who wants to be Hamlet? — that brooding, indecisive, self-obsessed little man with the weight of the whole kingdom on his shoulders.

Who wouldn’t rather be the Fool! — that happy man who, as Chesterton puts it, “has found the secret of life in being the servant and the secondary figure.” This is true jester’s privilege!

Squint one eye, and you can just see Prufrock looking up around him, at the room and the party and the cups of tea and the women talking of Michelangelo, and realizing:

I’m not the main character — thank God!

You can see him leaving the labyrinth of his own mind, getting up to go join a conversation, to go engage with the real world — his stakes lowered, his illusions shattered, joyously relieved of the burden of being the center of the universe.

You can see Marty, in the film’s climactic scene, finally looking his newborn child square in the face — the child who has been symbolically juxtaposed against the ping-pong ball over the course of the film’s nine-month timeline — breaking down into tears.

You can hear the synthesizers rising in the background, the almost comically on-the-nose lyrics fading in.

Welcome to your life There’s no turning back … All for freedom and for pleasure Nothing ever lasts forever Everybody wants to rule the world

