“Practice resurrection.” - Wendell Berry

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Resurrection poems are difficult, as Dante found out, because it’s hard to envision Heaven. Hell is easy, because Hell, it seems at times, is all around us — and even within us. Joy unending, on the other hand, eludes the imagination. That’s why all the stories just end with “happily ever after.” Resurrection takes practice — exercise, so try these on for size. When you wake, remember that you were once asleep. Say thanks. When you go to sleep, go with hope — but not presumption that you will awaken. Pray, by which I mean — receive with joy the unearned goodness of the world. Work, by which I mean — attempt to give a little unearned goodness back. Find people to love who can do nothing for you. Find labor for which you will get no credit. Forget yourself, and remember who you are. It may sound morbid, but walk in graveyards; study epitaphs. Listen for the hidden music. Linger in cafes and at sunset and in the crinkled eyes of a friend when you tell a good joke. Laugh, at yourself especially. Always be comic in a tragedy. Do your duty. Say you’re sorry. Give yourself away. And when you have nothing left, give yourself away again and again. Renounce your rights and claim what is rightfully yours — nothing, and thus, everything. Great joys in life — love, friendship, beauty — these seem to help. So, from what I’ve seen, do failure and terminal illness and heartbreak. Risk it all when the time comes, and losing it, hands emptied, see the hope in a handful of dust. Kiss the ground and look up for the stars. Do these (however imperfectly), over the course of a lifetime (perhaps longer). You may find, if you are lucky, that Heaven is all around us — and even within us, too. This done, sit down, pen in hand, and try. Whether all of this will work for you, I can’t promise; I’m still practicing, myself.