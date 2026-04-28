Coby’s Desk

Coby’s Desk

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Greg Brown
Apr 29

Thank you for sharing your poem! I believe you have done a great job of sharing how our faith grows when we pause to contemplate our experiences in church and in life.

“He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.””

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭46‬:‭10‬ ‭NIV‬‬

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