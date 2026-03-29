I first composed this piece for a contest Josh Nadeau put on. I figured it was a fitting meditation as we enter into Holy Week - CD

Job Rebuked by His Friends , William Blake

Discarded Notes of The Collector, On Love and Suffering

I would imagine that one born in darkness or in the sham of artificial light would, upon first encountering a window mistake the pane for the brilliance itself; would spend a time, a life, perhaps, in dogged search for windows— hoping to find a glass with the same serene beauty, the same blinding light, the same burning as the first; all the while ignorant of what would be meant or met by stepping outside.

An apt picture, certainly. What’s needed for the author—as is often needed for many patients—is harsh medicine—Severe Mercy. To have the window broken and see the light beyond.

But is it that simple?

What’s missed in such cures is that the brilliance, the pane, and the pain are more intertwined than that. Suffering, of course, is intimately connected to love.

Feeling lurks in that interval of time between desire and its consummation.

As does all, really.

Poetry, novels—all art is born of this separation. Conceived through the unfulfillment of desire.

But separation is, too, an apt definition of suffering.

Suffering(n): the ache of lacking something we feel (however foolishly) to be, in some sense, good for us.

The ache of love unrequited. Of loved ones stripped away.

The ache of watching Grandad’s body eaten away over a period of two months by a cancer that refused to slow for all the prayer in the world—he was the kindest man I knew. Of wondering why my childhood friends were abused by the same mentor who led our weekly McDonald’s Bible studies. Of the little chest in the corner of the extra bedroom we try to walk past without noticing—the one with the tiny pair of sneakers and the grainy photo of my brother’s shriveled, red body and the “God’s Heart for Infants” booklet.

And comparatively, I haven’t had it tough.

Yes—however foolishly—we feel the thing we lack to be good, and its lack to be bad.

Let God use His tools; let God break His tools. But what is he doing? And what are they being broken for?

There’s an opportunity for openness and depth and relationship that comes from suffering—a capacity to love and be loved.

Thank God that He has given you a deep heart capable of such suffering.

If the story of Job means anything beyond itself—a doubtful proposition—it means this:

There’s a Love that moves the Heavens; but sometimes breaks its tools; and perhaps those broken are wise enough to someday become fools. There’s a Love that moves the Heavens; but curiously it paints; the reds of blood and blacks of loss are the palette of the saints. It is the sufferer who meets God face to face; It is the riddle that is the answer; It matters not the means of grace: Blessing, betrayal, cancer. We often ask, ‘where is God?’ When facing tribulation; Another was in the fire beside before the earth’s foundation.

Capacity and opportunity—these are the right words here. The thing is not automatic. Suffering can close us rather than open us, if we let it.

But to close oneself isn’t to avert future suffering.

What is Hell? I would maintain that it is the suffering of being unable to love.

To suffer or not to suffer, then, is not the question. Not to suffer is out of the question. The only question for us remains how we will suffer—which kind of suffering, which posture in (toward? against?) suffering will we choose?

The only hope, or else despair Lies in the choice of pyre or pyre— To be redeemed from fire by fire. Who then devised the torment? Love. Love is the unfamiliar Name Behind the hands that wove The intolerable shirt of flame Which human power cannot remove. We only live, only suspire Consumed by either fire or fire.

Love is born of suffering, born of lacking the thing loved—desiring it; love borne by those who suffer and suffering borne by those who love. Desire the birthplace of love; suffering the kiln that refines it. Suffering is inevitable; love must be freely chosen.

Yet there is a Love, it seems, that is beyond all.

This is the use of memory: For liberation—not less of love but expanding Of love beyond desire

Love is birthed in desire, suffering, time—but not meant to stay in infancy.

To the Christian, faith in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is an expression of certainty that the saying that seems to be only a beautiful dream is in fact true: “Love is strong as death” (Song 8:6). In the Old Testament this sentence comes in the middle of praises of the power of eros. But this by no means signifies that we can simply push it aside as a lyrical exaggeration. The boundless demands of eros, its apparent exaggerations and extravagance, do in reality give expression to a basic problem, indeed the basic problem of human existence, insofar as they reflect the nature and intrinsic paradox of love: love demands infinity, indestructibility; indeed, it is, so to speak, a call for infinity. But it is also a fact that this cry of love’s cannot be satisfied, that it demands infinity but cannot grant it; that it claims eternity but in fact is included in the world of death, in its loneliness and its power of destruction. Only from this angle can one understand what “resurrection” means. It is” the greater strength of love in face of death.

Love has a life nonexistent without suffering. But perhaps it has a Life beyond it?

So we’re back where we started, then, with windows and sunshine. But I think I understand it all a little more now. It means a little more now.

Maybe that’s how it works with suffering, too.

The ending of Job—with all his possessions restored multiple-fold—on its face, has always felt strange and dissatisfying to me.

But what if the restoration he receives—fresh crops, multiplied livestock, new children—is a mere gesture, a suggestion of a reality in which somehow, in an (im)possible way, all suffering will be put to right—indeed, put beyond right?

If Job is satisfied, as real and deep as was the suffering he endured, how great must be that which somehow not only balances the scales, but tips them?

If cancer, infant death, senseless murder, and all kinds of horrific, incomprehensible suffering, can rightly be called a “light, momentary affliction,” how heavy must be the weight of glory?

It seems impossible, even laughable on this side of things.

But so must have seemed the idea of that cold, lifeless body—beaten, scourged, hung, and stabbed until the breath had left it—that body walking, talking, smiling, even cooking fish (!) again.

We have tasted the firstfruits, and we hope in the harvest to come.

We will not cease from exploration We will go into the unknown Beyond the far horizon Till we rest, at last, at home We will love without possession We will give without a debt To a future that is fearless To a past without regret Where the going is returning To remind is to reveal When the windows yield to sunbeams And the shadows to the real We’ll not cease from exploration Though we turn to face the fire From the wounds that prove our healing To a love beyond desire Though we’re stripped of every freedom Chains of love will set us free Though our eyes must soon be blinded May our blindness make us see When we’ve strength to walk no longer We will learn to kiss the earth Where our tears shall be our water When our death shall be our birth We’ll not cease from exploration Once we’ve walked through woods of loss Down the slope of frigid fires Up the mountain of the cross When our ears at last are opened To the music of the spheres And the laughter of the heavens Is the flood that drowns the tears The end of our exploring Is to arrive where we begun Where to meet is to remember Where the fire and rose are one

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